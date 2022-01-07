Nevada Republicans boo Heller over past with Trump at debate

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Hundreds of exuberant Republicans booed and jeered at former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller on Thursday night as he attempted to brandish his conservative credentials and position himself as close to former President Donald Trump at the first debate leading up to Nevada's Republican gubernatorial primary in June.
Unlike the seven other Republican primary hopefuls who took the stage on Tuesday night in Reno, Heller's remarks on crime, schools and virus mandates did little to placate the mask-less audience, which laughed when the veteran politician claimed he was “the only proven conservative” in the race to take on Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in November.