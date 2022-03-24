French firms hesitate amid growing pressure to leave Russia

PARIS (AP) — French automaker Renault moved to pause production at its Moscow plant in an apparent move to fend off mounting criticism, breaking ranks with other major French companies that have defied pressure to keep operating in Russia.
The company's board of directors voted Wednesday night to suspend “activities at the Renault Moscow plant." It came hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the company and others in France of aiding Russia's war effort during an emotional virtual address to parliament.