HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Numerous car crashes and school closings were reported across Connecticut on Wednesday morning as freezing rain iced over roads.

State police said they were responding to multiple accidents. Parts of several highways were closed because of crashes including Interstate 84 westbound in Southbury and Willington, Route 8 northbound in Naugatuck and Route 66 in Middletown, the state Department of Transportation reported.