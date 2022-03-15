Founder of anti-violence nonprofit, husband, indicted

BOSTON (AP) — The founder of a Boston nonprofit established to reduce violence in the city, and her husband, used donations to the organization to enrich themselves, federal prosecutors said in a multicount indictment released Tuesday.
Monica Cannon-Grant, 41, and her husband Clark Grant, 38, of Taunton, used Violence in Boston Inc. funds to pay for personal expenses including, hotels, car rentals, auto repairs, restaurant meals, nail salons and personal travel, the U.S. attorney's office said in a statement.