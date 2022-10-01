Fortunes reverse for ex-judge and Brazil president he jailed DANIEL POLITI and MAURICIO SAVARESE, Associated Press Oct. 1, 2022 Updated: Oct. 1, 2022 3:19 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of21 FILE - Brazil's Justice Minister Sergio Moro throws his hands up as he arrives to testify before a Senate commission, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. When Moro resigned to enter politics, many in Brazil believed the anti-corruption crusader who jailed da Silva could someday occupy the nation’s most powerful office. But on the eve of Brazil’s Oct. 2, 2022 general election, the once-revered magistrate was fighting what polls showed was a losing battle for a Senate seat. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 FILE - Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks to supporters as his girlfriend Rosangela da Silva leans on his back after he was released from Federal Police headquarters where he was imprisoned on corruption charges, in Curitiba, Brazil, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Da Silva married Rosangela Silva, a Parana native nicknamed Janja, in May 2022 after the two carried out a courtship largely by letters while the former president was in prison. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 FILE - A card board cutout of Brazilian federal judge Sergio Moro dressed in a tuxedo towers over demonstrators protesting against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, on Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. When Moro resigned to enter politics, many in Brazil believed the anti-corruption crusader who jailed da Silva could someday occupy the nation’s most powerful office. But on the eve of Brazil’s Oct. 2, 2022 general election, the once-revered magistrate was fighting what polls showed was a losing battle for a Senate seat. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 FILE - Supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro carry a coffin with images of the resigned former Justice Minister Sergio Moro taped to it, during a protest against the Supreme Court and Brazil's National Congress, in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, May 17, 2020. The anti-corruption crusader had Brazil's former President da Silva jailed. But then the Supreme Court ruled that Moro had been biased against Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva by colluding with prosecutors to secure a conviction. Andre Borges/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 FILE - A demonstrator dressed as Batman holds a sign with a message that reads in Portuguese: "Lula in prison!" during a protest against Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 3, 2018. Beginning in 2014, the so-called Carwash investigation uncovered a colossal corruption scheme that led to the jailing of several of the country's elite, from former Odebrecht CEO Marcelo Odebrecht to Lula. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 FILE - A supporter of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva holds a flag that reads in Portuguese: "Free Lula," in front of the Federal Police Department where Da Silva is serving jail time in Curitiba, Brazil, July 8, 2018. With his convictions annulled in March of 2021, Da Silva, known universally as Lula, was cleared for a presidential run. Denis Ferreira Netto/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 FILE - Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives at the Federal Police Department in Curitiba, Brazil, Saturday, April 7, 2018. Da Silva complied with an arrest warrant and turned himself in to police, to begin serving a sentence of 12 years and one month for a corruption conviction. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 FILE - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks to his Justice Minister Sergio Moro during a ceremony at the Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Monday, June 17, 2019. Their alliance didn’t last long. Moro quit the government in 2020 before he managed to implement his anti-corruption agenda, alleging Bolsonaro was interfering in the federal police force. Eraldo Peres Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 A woman walks past signs that read in Portuguese: "End the Agony, Bolsonaro Out," in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Bolsonaro had held forward the possibility of a corruption-free Brazil, but once he took office he was ensnared in his own corruption scandals, including recent claims that members of his family bought dozens of properties in cash. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 FILE - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for a second term, rides a horse at the the Barretos Rodeo International Festival in Barretos, Sao Paulo state Brazil, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. As Brazilians get ready to head to the polls on Oct. 2, corruption is no longer at the forefront of their minds even as Bolsonaro repeatedly tries to remind voters of the presidential front runner's convictions, repeatedly calling former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva an “ex-inmate” and “thief.” Andre Penner/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro wave Brazilian flags during a motorcycle campaign rally in Pocos de Caldas, Brazil, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Brazil’s Oct. 2 presidential election is being contested by 11 candidates but only two stand a chance of reaching a runoff: former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. Victor R. Caivano/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 FILE - A man wearing a T-shirt featuring an image of Brazil's former President and now presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, dances during a street block party in support of Lula, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Brazil’s Oct. 2 presidential election is being contested by 11 candidates but only two stand a chance of reaching a runoff: da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva shakes hands with a supporter as he campaigns a day ahead of the country's general election, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Polls show da Silva with a commanding lead that could possibly even give him a first-round victory. But even if that doesn’t happen, the vote itself marks an improbable political comeback for da Silva, a 76-year-old former metalworker who rose from poverty to the presidency — then just four years ago was jailed as part of a massive corruption investigation that targeted his Workers’ Party and upended Brazilian politics. Victor R. Caivano/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 FILE - A woman holds a poster depicting Brazil's Justice Minister Sergio Moro behind bars, wearing a prison uniform, during a protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. When Moro resigned to enter politics, many in Brazil believed the anti-corruption crusader who jailed a popular former president could someday occupy the nation’s most powerful office. But on the eve of Brazil’s Oct. 2 general election, the once-revered magistrate was fighting what polls showed was a losing battle for a Senate seat. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
CURITIBA, Brazil (AP) — When federal judge Sergio Moro resigned to enter politics, many in Brazil believed the anti-corruption crusader who jailed a popular former president could someday occupy the nation’s most powerful office.
But on the eve of Brazil’s general election Sunday, the once-revered magistrate was fighting what polls showed was a losing battle for a Senate seat. And the leftist leader he jailed, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, wasn’t just walking free — he was expected to waltz back into the presidential palace.
Written By
DANIEL POLITI and MAURICIO SAVARESE