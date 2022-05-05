Former mobster demands return of $268,000 seized by state

A one-time Boston mobster who served 16 years in prison before he was freed by a judge who ruled that prosecutors may have coerced him into admitting to a role in a killing he had no part in has sued the state attorney general for the return of $268,000 he says was unjustifiably confiscated.
The complaint filed last week by Vincent "The Animal" Ferrara", 73, said $250,000 was earned when he acted as a “facilitator” between a buyer and a seller in a real estate transaction, while the other $18,000 was earned through lawful business endeavors and from Social Security.