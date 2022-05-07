Former employee sentenced for embezzling from Abenaki group

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The former director of a federal grant program for the Abenaki Self Help Association Inc. has been sentenced to eight months in prison for embezzling tens of thousands of dollars in federal funds from the tribal group, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

Louise Larivee, 63, of Swanton, also was ordered on Friday to pay $96,700 in restitution, the U.S. attorney's office said. She had pleaded guilty to a charge of federal program embezzlement on the third day of her jury trial in November, federal prosecutors said.