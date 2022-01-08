Former anti-terror chief arrested over Kazakhstan protests JIM HEINTZ, Associated Press Jan. 8, 2022 Updated: Jan. 8, 2022 12:39 p.m.
A car, which was burned after clashes, is seen on a street in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Kazakhstan's president authorized security forces on Friday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, opening the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent. The Central Asian nation this week experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, and dozens have been killed in the tumult.
People walk past cars, which were burned after clashes, on a street in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
An armed riot police officer detains a protester during a security anti-terrorists operation in a street after clashes in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Volunteers stand ready to guard a mall after clashes in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
A police officer escorts a group of detained protesters in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
A blood is seen on the road as Kazakhstan soldiers patrol a street after clashes in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
Kazakhstan's soldiers talk to each other as they control the road in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
A car, which was burned after clashes, is seen on a street in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
A car, which was burned after clashes, is seen on a street in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
A car, which was burned after clashes, is seen in front of the city hall building in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
Kazakhstan soldiers patrol a street after clashes in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
Kazakhstan soldiers control a street after clashes in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
Kazakhstan soldiers patrol a street after clashes in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
A body of victim laying near a military truck, which was burned after clashes, is seen in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
The city hall building is seen through a smoke in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
A body of victim covered by a banner, right, lays near to a military truck, which was burned after clashes, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
24 of24
MOSCOW (AP) — The former head of Kazakhstan’s counterintelligence and anti-terror agency has been arrested on charges of attempted government overthrow in the wake of violent protests that the president has blamed on foreign-backed terrorists.
The arrest of Karim Masimov was announced Saturday by the National Security Committee, which Masimov headed until he was removed this week by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.