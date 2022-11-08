Former SEAL seeks to flip Wisconsin House seat to GOP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Derrick Van Orden went before voters Tuesday hoping to flip a western Wisconsin congressional seat to the GOP — and win a spot in the House less than two years after he was nearby on the day that insurrectionists violently breached the building.
Van Orden is among a handful of people who were in Washington the day of the Jan. 6 insurrection and are now running for Congress. The former Navy SEAL has denied taking any part, but Democrat Brad Pfaff argued to voters that his presence should be disqualifying.