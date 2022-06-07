Former Rep. Giffords tells Congress 'be bold' on gun reform ASHRAF KHALIL, Associated Press June 7, 2022 Updated: June 7, 2022 6:43 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of8 Former congresswoman and gun violence survivor Gabby Giffords stands among vases of flowers that make up the Gun Violence Memorial installation near the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The flowers are meant to represent the number of Americans who die from gun violence each year. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., whose son, Jordan, was shot and killed in 2012, speaks at a Gun Violence Memorial installation on the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Standing behind McBath are former congresswoman and gun violence survivor Gabby Giffords, from left, Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, and Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Former congresswoman and gun violence survivor Gabby Giffords, left, and Robin Lloyd, managing director of Giffords, walk among vases of flowers that make up the Gun Violence Memorial installation on the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The flowers are meant to represent the number of Americans who die from gun violence each year. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks at a Gun Violence Memorial installation on the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Standing behind Klobuchar are former congresswoman and gun violence survivor Gabby Giffords, from left, Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., and Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., whose son, Jordan, was shot and killed in 2012. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Former congresswoman and gun violence survivor Gabby Giffords, left, speaks with Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., at a Gun Violence Memorial installation on the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
WASHINGTON (AP) — Eleven years after her own life was massively altered by gun violence, former congresswoman Gabby Giffords stood in front of the Washington Monument Tuesday and lobbied anew for stricter gun laws after yet another string of mass shootings in America.
“Stopping gun violence takes courage, the courage to do what's right,” Giffords said, surrounded by more than 45,000 small vases of white and orange flowers representing each of the Americans killed by gun violence each year. “We must never stop fighting. Be bold. Be courageous. The nation is counting on you."