TALLLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.5% last month, the second lowest rate in the state’s recorded history and the lowest rate since October 2006, officials announced Friday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a statement that Florida also had the second fastest Gross Domestic Product growth in the U.S., growing at an annual rate of 1.6% in the second quarter of 2022 while the national GDP has declined for two consecutive quarters.