Florida lawmakers take up Gov. DeSantis' congressional map

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — As critics decried a congressional redistricting map submitted by Republican Ron DeSantis as racially motivated and drawn to benefit the GOP, the staff member who crafted the maps told lawmakers Tuesday he didn't take race or party politics into consideration in preparing it.
Lawmakers were called back to the Capitol for a special session to approve new congressional districts after DeSantis vetoed the maps they approved last month. The Republican House and Senate leadership opted not to try drawing maps again, but rather take up one submitted by DeSantis.