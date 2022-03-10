Florida GOP lawmakers pass bill to limit discussion of race BRENDAN FARRINGTON, Associated Press March 10, 2022 Updated: March 10, 2022 3:38 p.m.
1 of35 Florida Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., speaks for a bill during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less
2 of35 Florida Sen. Shevrin Jones speaks against a bill during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less 3 of35
4 of35 Florida Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., left, embraces Sen. Shevrin Jones after the passage of a bill during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less
5 of35 Florida Sen. Audrey Gibson speaks during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less 6 of35
7 of35 Florida Sen. Ed Hooper speaks during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less
8 of35 Florida Sen. Lori Berman speaks during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less 9 of35
10 of35 Florida Sen. Bobby Powell speaks against a bill during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less
11 of35 Florida Sen. Kelli Stargel speaks for a bill during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less 12 of35
13 of35 Florida Sen. Victor M. Torres Jr. prepares to speak during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less
14 of35 Florida Sen. Jason W. B. Pizzo speaks during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less 15 of35
16 of35 Florida Sen. Darryl Ervin Rouson speaks against a bill during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less
17 of35 Florida Sen. Annette Taddeo speaks during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less 18 of35
19 of35 Florida Senators Darryl Ervin Rouson, left, Shevrin Jones, second from left, Bobby Powell, second from right, and Randolph Bracy, right, talk during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less
20 of35 Florida Senators Bobby Powell, center, Shevrin Jones, left, and Darryl Ervin Rouson, right, talk during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less 21 of35
22 of35 FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses a joint session of a legislative session, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida’s governor on Thursday, March 25, announced new recommendations called “Buck the CDC” that discourage mask wearing — even though the CDC says the state still has wide areas at high levels of concern. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
23 of35 Florida Senators Danny Burgess, left, and Ray Wesley Rodrigues talk during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less 24 of35
25 of35 Florida Senators Bobby Powell, left, and Shevrin Jones talk during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less
26 of35 Florida Senators Jeff Brandes, left, and Kelli Stargel talk during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less 27 of35
28 of35 Florida Senators Kathleen Passidomo, left, and Doug Broxson, right, talk with Senate President Wilton Simpson during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less
29 of35 Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson, right, talks with Senators Kelli Stargel, left, and Kathleen Passidomo, center, during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less 30 of35
31 of35 Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson, left, talks with Sen. Lauren Book during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less
32 of35 Florida Senators Manny Diaz Jr., left, Debbie Mayfield, center, and Kathleen Passidomo talk before the start of a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less 33 of35
34 of35 Florida Sen. Hutson, Travis, right, and Senate President Wilton Simpson talk during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less
35 of35
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Republican-dominated Florida Legislature gave Gov. Ron DeSantis another victory in what some call his political culture war by sending him a bill Thursday that will limit discussions teachers and businesses can have about race.
Black senators delivered impassioned speeches against the bill, and there was little Republican debate for it. But in a year DeSantis is seeking reelection and positioning himself for a 2024 presidential run, Republicans were united in backing the proposal the governor has said is a top priority. It passed on a 24-15 party line vote.
Written By
BRENDAN FARRINGTON