First Chinese-made high-speed train cars arrive in Indonesia DITA ALANGKARA and EDNA TARIGAN, Associated Press Sep. 2, 2022 Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 10:05 a.m.
1 of11 Workers unload a part of Chinese-made high-speed passenger train from a cargo ship at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. The first high-speed electric train which is prepared for the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway arrived in the capital city on Friday. Dita Alangkara/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Workers lower an electric multiple unit, part of Chinese-made high-speed passenger train, onto a truck at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. The first high-speed electric train which is prepared for the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway arrived in the capital city on Friday. Dita Alangkara/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Security personnel stand guard as workers position a part of Chinese-made high-speed passenger train onto a truck at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. The first high-speed electric train which is prepared for the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway arrived in the capital city on Friday. Dita Alangkara/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Workers position a part of Chinese-made high-speed passenger train onto a truck at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. The first high-speed electric train which is prepared for the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway arrived in the capital city on Friday. Dita Alangkara/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Workers secure an electric multiple unit, part of Chinese-made high-speed passenger train, onto a truck at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. The first high-speed electric train which is prepared for the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway arrived in the capital city on Friday. Dita Alangkara/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Workers use crane to unload part of Chinese-made high-speed passenger train from a cargo ship at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. The first high-speed electric train which is prepared for the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway arrived in the capital city on Friday. Dita Alangkara/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Workers and officials watch as a part of Chinese-made high-speed passenger train is placed onto a truck at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. The first high-speed electric train which is prepared for the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway arrived in the capital city on Friday. Dita Alangkara/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An initial set of Chinese-made train cars for Indonesia's first high-speed railway arrived in Jakarta's port on Friday.
The 142.3-kilometer (88.4-mile) railway worth $5.5 billion is being constructed by PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China, a joint venture between an Indonesian consortium of four state-owned companies and China Railway International Co. Ltd. The joint venture says the trains will be the fastest in Southeast Asia.
