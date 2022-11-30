Firefighters: At least 30 engulfed by Brazil landslide

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Firefighters in the Brazilian state of Parana worked tirelessly Wednesday to find about 30 people thought to have been engulfed in a landslide that hit a coastal highway.

Two people have been found dead and six were rescued alive since the landslide on Monday, state officials said in a statement. They warned that the number of victims could differ from their estimate, as it was impossible to say how many passengers were traveling in each of the 16 cars and trucks identified.