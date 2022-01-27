Firefighter: Floyd 'needed help and wasn't getting it' AMY FORLITI, STEVE KARNOWSKI and TAMMY WEBBER, Associated Press Jan. 26, 2022 Updated: Jan. 27, 2022 12:11 a.m.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — First it was a paramedic, testifying that the officers who restrained George Floyd didn't call in critical information as his ambulance rushed to the scene where Floyd would soon be pronounced dead. Then it was an off-duty firefighter, recounting her frustration that Floyd obviously “needed help and wasn't getting it.”
Federal prosecutors building their case against three Minneapolis police officers on trial on charges accusing them of violating Floyd's civil rights turned Wednesday to a pair of witnesses who testified last year at Derek Chauvin's trial in which he was convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges.
AMY FORLITI, STEVE KARNOWSKI and TAMMY WEBBER