DILLSBORO, Ind. (AP) — A fire heavily damaged buildings at a southeastern Indiana farmers' co-operative that provides livestock feed, producing flames visible miles away, officials and witnesses said.

Thursday's fire at the Dillsboro branch of the Laughery Valley Ag Co-Op was reported after 4:30 p.m. ET, as workers were leaving for the day. Fire officials said no injuries were reported and the blaze remains under investigation.