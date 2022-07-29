Findings of report on police killing of 8-year-old withheld

An investigative report looking at Sharon Hill Borough's police policies and procedures in the wake of a police shooting that killed 8-year-old Fanta Bility last year was released late Friday, but the report was largely redacted, with any findings and recommendations obscured from public view.
The three former officers who fired their weapons in the direction of a crowd leaving a high school football game just outside of Philadelphia, killing Bility and injuring three others, are facing manslaughter and reckless endangerment charges. The borough council voted to fire the officers and to hire an outside special counsel, promising accountability and transparency.