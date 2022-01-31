Findings from partial report into UK govt's lockdown parties

LONDON (AP) — Britain's government on Monday published part of a senior civil servant's report into social gatherings held by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff, when the U.K. was in coronavirus lockdown.
Sue Gray was tasked with investigating 16 events between May 2020 and April 2021 at government buidlings. Of those, police are investigating 12, with four gatherings considered not to have reached the threshold for criminal investigation. Gray's partial report on Monday was only allowed to discuss the four gatherings not being investigated by police. Once police are done, she is allowed to produce a full report but the Conservative government has not promised to publish it.