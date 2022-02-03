Feds probing ex-official, millions in state spending

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The FBI and a federal grand jury are looking into the conduct of a former Connecticut budget official in connection with hundreds of millions of dollars in state spending on school construction projects and improvements to a state pier in New London, according to a newly released subpoena seeking state records.
The grand jury subpoena seeks electronic communications dating back to Jan. 1, 2018, involving Konstantinos Diamantis, former deputy secretary of the Office of Policy and Management, and the “planning, bidding, awarding and implementation” of school construction projects, upgrades at the pier and hazardous material abatement projects.