PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Providence woman they say retrieved a package from her porch containing what she thought was more than 2 kilograms (4.5 pounds) of fentanyl hidden inside a speaker, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Rosangeles Bueno, 40, faces several drug charges and is being held pending a hearing in U.S. District Court in Providence on Friday, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Providence.