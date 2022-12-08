Federal judge blasts Miami prosecutors for spying on defense

MIAMI (AP) — A judge in Miami has admonished federal prosecutors for instructing a cooperating witness to spy on his co-defendants — and then lying to the court to cover up misconduct he said violated their constitutional right to a fair trial.
In an excoriating ruling unsealed Wednesday, Judge Darrin Gayles said Assistant U.S. Attorney H. Ron Davidson and his onetime co-counsel Elijah Levitt violated the Sixth Amendment guarantees of three men found guilty in a 2017 trial of mail fraud and sentenced to more than six years in prison.