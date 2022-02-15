Federal complaint filed against man over flight diversion

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A federal criminal complaint has been filed against a disruptive passenger who prompted a flight from New York to Florida to divert to a North Carolina airport.
The document says Michael Aaron Ganter “did knowingly interfere with the performance” of flight attendants and crew members by “assaulting and intimidating” them and “threatening those around him with injury and death, requiring others to restrain him.” It was submitted Feb. 10 by Craig W. Noyes, a special agent of the FBI.