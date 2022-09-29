Father: Jones Sandy Hook lies forced move from Connecticut DAVE COLLINS and PAT EATON-ROBB, Associated Press Sep. 29, 2022 Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 5:10 p.m.
1 of8 Robbie Parker, father of deceased Sandy Hook Elementary School student Emilie Parker, describes being confronted on the street by a follower of Infowars conspiracy theories during his testimony in Alex Jones' defamation trial at Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn., on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool) Brian A. Pounds/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 A video of Alex Jones responding to questions about Infowars segments covering the Sandy Hook massacre is presented to the jury panel during Jones' defamation trial at Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn., on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool) Brian A. Pounds/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 A photo of deceased Sandy Hook Elementary School teacher Victoria Soto, showing the fun personality that she shared with her students, is displayed to the jury panel during testimony in Alex Jones' defamation trial at Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn., on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool) Brian A. Pounds/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Matthew Soto smiles as he talks about his sister, deceased Sandy Hook Elementary School teacher Victoria Soto, during his testimony in Alex Jones' defamation trial at Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn., on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool) Brian A. Pounds/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Donna Soto, of Stratford, mother of deceased Sandy Hook Elementary School teacher Victoria Soto, wipes a tear during her testimony in Alex Jones' defamation trial at Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn., on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool) Brian A. Pounds/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Robbie Parker says he can tell when conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has said something on his show about the Sandy Hook school massacre, because that's when another round of abuse begins.
Parker, whose 6-year-old daughter Emilie was killed, testified Thursday at Jones' defamation trial in Connecticut about becoming the face and target for conspiracy theorists who believe the lie that the 2012 shooting that killed 20 first graders and six educators was a hoax.
