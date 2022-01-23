Family sues Iowa school district over sexual assault

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Attorneys for an Iowa family said in a lawsuit that they believe the way the Dubuque school district responded to bullying contributed to a girl being sexually assaulted at school in 2019.

The lawsuit says the district refused to allow the girl to transfer to another high school after she was routinely bullied by a male student. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports the family says the district also failed to prevent contact between the two students even though the bullying continued.