Famed Ukrainian medic describes 'hell' of Russian captivity LORI HINNANT and VASILISA STEPANENKO, Associated Press July 11, 2022 Updated: July 11, 2022 12:02 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 Ukrainian medic Yuliia Paievska, known as Taira, poses for a photograph during an interview with The Associated Press in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, July 8, 2022. The celebrated Ukrainian medic who was held captive by Russian forces says she thinks about the prisoners she left behind constantly. Before she was captured, Paievska had recorded harrowing bodycam footage showing her team's efforts to save the wounded in the besieged city of Mariupol. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 FILE - Yuliia Paievska, known as Taira, closes the eyes of a boy that died on Feb. 26, 2022, Mariupol, Ukraine. Using a body camera, she recorded her team's frantic efforts to bring people back from the brink of death. (Yuliia Paievska via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 FILE - In this 2018 photo provided by the Invictus Games Team Ukraine, Yuliia Paievska, known as Taira, speaks to the media during trials in Kyiv, Ukraine. She had planned to compete in April 2022 in archery and swimming, and her 19-year-old daughter was permitted to compete in her place instead. (Invictus Games Team Ukraine via AP, File) Show More Show Less
5 of15 FILE - Two injured Russian soldiers, left and right, arrive at a hospital to be treated on March 10, 2022, in Mariupol, Ukraine. "They will not be as kind to us as we'll be to them," Yuliia Paievska, known as Taira, says about treating the soldiers. "But I couldn't do otherwise. They are prisoners of war." (Yuliia Paievska via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 FILE - Yuliia Paievska, known as Taira, looks in a mirror and turns off her camera in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Feb. 27, 2022. The celebrated Ukrainian medic who was held captive by Russian forces says she thinks about the prisoners she left behind constantly. Before she was captured, Paievska had recorded harrowing bodycam footage showing her team's efforts to save the wounded in the besieged city of Mariupol. (Yuliia Paievska via AP) Yuliia Paievska/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 FILE - Yuliia Paievska, known as Taira, and other paramedics bandage the head of an injured Ukrainian serviceman Mariupol, Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2022. Using a body camera, she recorded her team's frantic efforts to bring people back from the brink of death. (Yuliia Paievska via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Ukrainian medic Yuliia Paievska, known as Taira, prepares to shoot during the archery training in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, July 8, 2022. The celebrated Ukrainian medic who was held captive by Russian forces says she thinks about the prisoners she left behind constantly. Before she was captured, Paievska had recorded harrowing bodycam footage showing her team's efforts to save the wounded in the besieged city of Mariupol. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Ukrainian medic Yuliia Paievska, known as Taira, shoots a bow during the archery training in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, July 8, 2022. The celebrated Ukrainian medic who was held captive by Russian forces says she thinks about the prisoners she left behind constantly. Before she was captured, Paievska had recorded harrowing bodycam footage showing her team's efforts to save the wounded in the besieged city of Mariupol. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Ukrainian medic Yuliia Paievska, known as Taira, speaks to a coach during archery training in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, July 8, 2022. The celebrated Ukrainian medic who was held captive by Russian forces says she thinks about the prisoners she left behind constantly. Before she was captured, Paievska had recorded harrowing bodycam footage showing her team's efforts to save the wounded in the besieged city of Mariupol. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Ukrainian medic Yuliia Paievska, known as Taira, poses for photograph during interview with The Associated Press in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, July 8, 2022. The celebrated Ukrainian medic who was held captive by Russian forces says she thinks about the prisoners she left behind constantly. Before she was captured, Paievska had recorded harrowing bodycam footage showing her team's efforts to save the wounded in the besieged city of Mariupol. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The captive Ukrainian medic’s eyeglasses had long since been taken away, and the face of the Russian man walking past her was a blur.
Yuliia Paievska knew only that her life was being traded for his, and that she was leaving behind 21 women in a tiny three- by six-meter (10- by 20-foot) prison cell they had shared for what felt like an eternity. Her joy and relief was tempered by the sense that she was abandoning them to an uncertain fate.
Written By
LORI HINNANT and VASILISA STEPANENKO