TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A fugitive wanted for his involvement in a criminal drug enterprise has been extradited from Mexico and returned to Tucson, but his wife and another co-conspirator remain at large, according to the FBI.

Authorities said 45-year-old Manuel Gortari-Redondo was involved in a Tucson-based interstate drug smuggling organization that trafficked marijuana to the Nebraska chapter of a notorious street gang from June 2006 to July 2011.