BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A former southern Illinois preschool employee accused of punishing children by making them stand naked in a closet has pleaded guilty to four felony charges.

Shavonda L. Willis, 44, of Fairview Heights, pleaded guilty on Friday to three counts of unlawful restraint, one count of aggravated battery and a misdemeanor charge, said Chris Allen, spokesman for the St. Clair County state’s attorney’s office. Five other charges she had faced were dismissed.