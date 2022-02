Randy L. Rasmussen/AP

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted the former organizer of the Portland Marathon on charges of embezzling more than $1 million from the nonprofit.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reported on Saturday that the jury’s indictment, which was issued Thursday, accuses Lester Smith of stealing to fund home remodeling projects, shopping sprees at high-end department stores and other luxuries between 2012 and 2018.