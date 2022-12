SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former New Mexico sheriff's deputy who faced charges for using a stun gun on a teen with special needs has agreed to never work in law enforcement again.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Thursday that attorneys for Jeremy Barnes, a fired Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s deputy, say he will not seek law enforcement work as part of a plea agreement with the state Attorney General's Office. He will also give up any law enforcement certifications.