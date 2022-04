Ex-athlete pleads guilty in remaining rape cases

AP

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — A former University of Delaware athlete already serving a six-year prison sentence for sex offenses pleaded guilty Wednesday to third-degree rape and no contest to several other charges.

Former UD baseball player Clay Conaway, 26, was accused of sexually assaulting several women between 2013 and 2018. A judge had ordered separate trials involving each accuser. Conaway accepted a plea deal in Sussex County, wrapping up the cases against him, The News Journal reported. Sentencing is scheduled for June.