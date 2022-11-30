Ex-UConn player wins appeal over middle finger incident

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court Wednesday reinstated the appeal of a former University of Connecticut women's soccer player who lost her scholarship after she gave the middle finger to a television camera as the Huskies celebrated winning a 2014 conference championship.
A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City said Noriana Radwan presented sufficient evidence to go to trial on her claim that she was subjected to harsher punishment than male athletes who violated conduct rules.