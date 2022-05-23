Ex-Trump press secretary Sanders bids for Arkansas governor

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — During her two years as President Donald Trump's spokesperson, Sarah Sanders used the White House briefing room to take aim at Democrats on issues such as immigration and crime. She is poised to win the Republican nomination for Arkansas governor on Tuesday after employing the same strategy.
Sanders has shattered fundraising records and blanketed her home state with ads that have focused on President Joe Biden, national media and other Trump targets rather than her opponents for the state's top office. That approach, along with Trump's endorsement in this conservative state, has made her the heavy favorite to win the GOP nomination for the office her father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee, held for a decade.