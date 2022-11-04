Ex-Nevada prisons chief: Gov. wanted escape reports changed

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s former state prisons director alleged Friday that before he was forced to resign more than a month ago, the Democratic governor now seeking re-election wanted him to reshape accounts of a convicted bombmaker's escape that went unreported for four days.
Gov. Steve Sisolak’s top aide responded by accusing ex-state Department of Corrections chief Charles Daniels of attempting “a political shakedown for more than $1 million taxpayer dollars" with a threat of going public and filing costly and time-consuming litigation.