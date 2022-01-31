Ex-Michigan students accuse professor of sexual misconduct

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Students of a former University of Michigan lecturer recounted stories of alleged sexual assault, psychological torture and university negligence Monday before filing a lawsuit against the professor and the school.
On a Zoom call with reporters, the two former students described Bruce Conforth, a musician who taught in the American Culture department, as the “cool professor" who talked about playing music with various rock stars. They said Conforth would meet up with students at bars and advised them to follow their dreams, and that students felt lucky to take his class.