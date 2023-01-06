Ex-Kentucky governor gives speech, skips filing for old job

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin added an element of drama to the governor's race Friday, teasing a bid for the Republican nomination before leaving the state Capitol without jumping into the state's top political race before the filing deadline for the May primary.
Instead the former governor, who was ousted four years ago by Democratic incumbent Andy Beshear, held court at length in the Capitol Rotunda about the state's challenges and offered free advice to GOP candidates on how they should conduct their campaigns.