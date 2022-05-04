Evart high schoolers turn younger kids' drawings into 3D art Art teacher: 'We gifted them to the students and put them in a gift bag, which was cute' Olivia Fellows, Staff writer May 4, 2022
Evart Public Schools art teacher Andrea Mason-Schneider recently created a project for her high school students to connect with their younger counterparts through unique handmade ceramic pieces inspired by drawings done by the younger students.
EVART — Helping students in all grades maintain connections is a big part of early education, and one Evart Public Schools art teacher recently created a project for her high school students to connect with their younger counterparts through unique handmade ceramic pieces.
Andrea Mason-Schneider, a high school and middle school art teacher at Evart, had a goal of creating a fun activity for her ceramics class that would allow the students to intermingle.
Olivia Fellows