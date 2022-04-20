Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Evart Easter Egg Drop a success despite weather

Crowd descends on Evart High School grounds to hunt for thousands of eggs

Cathie CrewStaff writer
Cold, wind and even a little snow didn't keep the crowds from descending on the Evart High School grounds for the annual Easter Egg Drop. Weather prevented the helicopter from dropping eggs, but that didn't dampen the spirt as kids of all ages scrambled to collect thousands of candy-filled eggs scattered about the ground.
Herald Review photos/Cathie Crew

EVART — Although the helicopter was unable to "drop" the eggs as planned due to weather conditions, the annual Easter Egg hunt in Evart was a huge success as kids of all ages crowded onto the Evart High School grounds to collect their share of candy filled eggs in the cold and snow.

Volunteers from the Evart UAW Local 2270 scattered thousands of eggs across the grounds for hunters to collect, which were grab up in a matter of minutes by excited kids.

In addition to the egg hunt, attendees could purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win one of several bikes donated by the UAW Local 2270. 

The event was made possible by volunteers and donations from the UAW Local 2270, The Evart Chamber of Commerce, Spectrum Health Reed City and Evart Masonic Lodge.

