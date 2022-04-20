PHOTOS: Evart Easter Egg Drop a success despite weather

EVART — Although the helicopter was unable to "drop" the eggs as planned due to weather conditions, the annual Easter Egg hunt in Evart was a huge success as kids of all ages crowded onto the Evart High School grounds to collect their share of candy filled eggs in the cold and snow.

Volunteers from the Evart UAW Local 2270 scattered thousands of eggs across the grounds for hunters to collect, which were grab up in a matter of minutes by excited kids.