PHOTOS: Evart Easter Egg Drop a success despite weather Crowd descends on Evart High School grounds to hunt for thousands of eggs Cathie Crew, Staff writer April 20, 2022
Cold, wind and even a little snow didn't keep the crowds from descending on the Evart High School grounds for the annual Easter Egg Drop. Weather prevented the helicopter from dropping eggs, but that didn't dampen the spirt as kids of all ages scrambled to collect thousands of candy-filled eggs scattered about the ground.
EVART — Although the helicopter was unable to "drop" the eggs as planned due to weather conditions, the annual Easter Egg hunt in Evart was a huge success as kids of all ages crowded onto the Evart High School grounds to collect their share of candy filled eggs in the cold and snow.
Volunteers from the Evart UAW Local 2270 scattered thousands of eggs across the grounds for hunters to collect, which were grab up in a matter of minutes by excited kids.