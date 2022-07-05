Skip to main content
Evart holds activities for Fourth of July, sesquicentennial

Dylan SchwartzStaff writer

Evart held several activities to celebrate the 4th of July, as well as the city's sesquicentennial.
EVART — Evart held several activities Saturday to celebrate the Fourth of July, as well as the city's sesquicentennial. Activities included a cornhole tournament, pie-eating contest, car show, bird house painting, and a historical tour of Evart.

The day's activities were planned by director of the Downtown Development Authority, Todd Bruggema.

"We got a beautiful day. I'm pretty happy with it. We got a nice turnout for the cornhole tournament, 16 or 18 teams," Bruggema said.

Bruggema said the farmer's market was also packed in the morning, and he was pleased with the amount of vehicles at the car show.

"For putting it together with minimal resources," Bruggema said he was satisfied with the outcome and hopes the community enjoyed the day.

