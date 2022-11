EVART — The 2022 midterm elections results are in and some familiar faces are returning to the Evart city council for the next term.

Mayor Chris Emerick will retain her seat, as she ran unopposed, and garnered a total of 414 votes.

Two council seats were up for election in this round. Council member Dan Elliott did not run for re-election.

Incumbent Sandra Szeliga retained her seat with a total of 221 votes and will serve another term. Candidate Jim Schwab received the second highest number of votes, 210, and will replace Elliott on the council.

Also running were Shawn Pattee, who received 205 votes and Vanessa Jones, who received 181.

Prior to the election, Szeliga told the Herald Review she felt there is more to be accomplished for the city and wants to do what she can to see Evart move forward.

Some of the issues she hope to address include housing, downtown development, increased tourism and improved infrastructure.

“We have made some progress in all the areas of concern, and I would like to continue to work to see some of those plans move forward,” Szeliga said. “Our infrastructure is a big pririty, and I am please to say that our DPW will be able to do many of the projects “in house,” which will save be an incredible savings to the city.”

Szeliga added, she only wants what is best for the city and the people she serves, and will continue to work toward that goal.

Schwab told the Herald Review previously that he wants to make sure the needs and concerns of the citizens of Evart are addressed and their best interests are observed. Some of those concerns include blight and sidewalk conditions.

“The city has taken steps to address this, but the process is slow,’ Schwab said. “I will work with those involved and encourage inventory of unmanaged sidewalks that prevent walkers and mobility assisted citizens from using them.”

Schwab added he will attempt to have a complete understanding of what is brought before the council before consideration of any vote.

CITY CLERK

Also on the ballot, a proposal to amend the city charter to make the city clerk position an appointed position, rather than an elected position, was voted down by a vote of 301 against and 213 in favor.

According to current city clerk Kathy Fiebig, the position will remain vacant at the end of the current term, since there were no candidates on the ballot for that position.

Although there was one write in candidate on the ballot, votes for that candidate did not count because the candidate did not file.

At the end of her term, Fiebig will no longer be eligible for the position, because she will not live in the city of Evart.