EVART — The Evart city council approved the appointment of Andrea Grupido as city clerk during its meeting last week.

Because no candidate was elected on the November ballot, the position remained vacant when former city clerk Kathy Fiebig’s term ended Nov. 8. Because Fiebig no longer resides in the city of Evart, she was ineligible to run for election.

City manager Pepper Lockhart told the board that, per the city charter, council has 30 days to appoint a new clerk in the event of a vacancy. The new appointed clerk will fulfill the vacancy until the next general election which will be in November 2024.

Gupiso’s term begins Dec. 12 and runs through November 2024, at which time Gupido will be required to run for election on the November 2024 ballot.

“I met with Andrea Grupido and went over the aspects of the position. I told her this would be an appointed position for two years and then she would have to be elected,” Lockhart said. “My recommendation is to appoint Andrea Grupido. She is very willing to learn. I think she would be a great addition to the city.”

In March, the city council adopted a resolution to amend the city charter to giving them more control over candidate qualifications and contract salaries.

A proposal to amend the city charter to make the city clerk position an appointed position, rather than an elected position, on the November 2022 ballot was voted down by a vote of 301 against and 213 in favor.

Fiebig told the council during a previous meeting that the position has been problematic for years because elected officials must be registered voters of the city, as well as a resident for at least six months prior to the election, which greatly restricts the candidate pool.

In addition, she said, if the clerk is elected, the city has no control over the qualifications of the person being elected, and no control over their actions.

Evart is one of the few cities in Michigan that has not already made the change from elected to appointed city clerk.