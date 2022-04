EVART — The city of Evart partnered with Lume Cannabis Company for the second annual Lume Ecothon in honor of Earth Day 2022 last week.

Over 70 Lume employees showed up on Friday, to work with city clerk Kathy Fiebig and several members of the Evart Garden Club to clean flowerbeds and pick up trash.

“Evart has twelve garden bump outs along Main Street and Lume cleaned all of these out, raking leaves, cutting down last year’s dead growth, and clearing drains,” said Fiebig. “They tore out three flower beds in Cant Hook Park to clear the way for renovations and did spring cleanup in all of the remaining beds there.”

In addition, the Lume volunteers dug out roots of a large stump in Guyton Park, which will allow the city to cut them up and remove them.

The large stump in Guyton Park needs to be removed to make way for a Korean War Veterans memorial. The city will now be able to remove the stump.

Several failed flower beds were also cleared out which will now be returned to grass.

“They walked much of the town, and all of Riverside West, picking up trash. They pulled several lines of split rail fence at the Depot that were badly deteriorated and did all of this with good cheer and much laughter,” Fiebig said. “It was an enjoyable and incredibly productive day.

“The city very much appreciates this ongoing partnership with Lume and the Evart Garden Club.” She continued. “We apologize to those that aren’t pictured here, we somehow missed getting a photo of the third shift. We are already looking forward to Earth Day 2023.”