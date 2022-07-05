Evart school board approves curriculum proposals

EVART — At its monthly board meeting June 30 the Evart Public Schools board of education addressed updates to curriculum and extracurriculars in planning for the upcoming school year.
During the meeting, the board approved a math curriculum proposal for kindergarten through Algebra II for a cost not to exceed $191,659, a social studies curriculum proposal for grades 3-12 for a cost not to exceed $99,593.00, and a science curriculum proposal for grades 3-8 as presented for a cost not to exceed $55,453.00.