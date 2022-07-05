Evart school board approves curriculum proposals

EVART — At its monthly board meeting June 30 the Evart Public Schools board of education addressed updates to curriculum and extracurriculars in planning for the upcoming school year.

During the meeting, the board approved a math curriculum proposal for kindergarten through Algebra II for a cost not to exceed $191,659, a social studies curriculum proposal for grades 3-12 for a cost not to exceed $99,593.00, and a science curriculum proposal for grades 3-8 as presented for a cost not to exceed $55,453.00.

The board also approved a supplemental program, NEWSELA, for language arts for grades 2-12 as presented not to exceed $14,500, as well as a Spanish curriculum proposal as presented for a cost not to exceed $9,800.

Superintendent Shirley Howard said additions to the curriculum should be beneficial to students.

“I really appreciate the teachers who spent a lot of time on this curriculum work,” Howard said. “They did research, they worked together, it was a K-12 effort. I really think it's going to lead to student achievement and improved student achievement. It's a great process and the teachers really came forward.”

Members also approved first readings of the elementary, middle, and high school band handbooks, voted to forgo ‘pay to participate’ fees for the 2022-23 school year for families and approved the district milk purchase from Prairie Farms for the new year.

The board discussed other agenda items for the district including a postponed Bobcat purchase, hiring on a new ground keeper assistant, and discussing the possibility of raising the bus driver signing bonus offer.

Howard said finding drivers is important for the district.

“Luckily, we've had our state police inspection and all of our buses passed and so that's a good thing,” Howard said. “We just need more drivers, and I think raising the signing bonus could help entice people to apply.”

Other agenda items the board addressed included approval of the hire of a high school teaching position and a behavioral specialist position within the district. The board also approved one resignation of a special education paraprofessional.

The board’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. July 11 at 321 North Hemlock Street in Evart.

For more information on Evart Public Schools and its board of education, visit the district website at www.evartps.org.