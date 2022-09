EVART — Everyone is encouraged to clean out their medicine cabinets and take advantage of a free drug take back event Wednesday, Sept. 21, in Evart.

Unused and unwanted items may be dropped off 2-5 p.m. at Spectrum Health Evart Family Practice, 5991 95th Ave., Evart. Items accepted include over the counter and prescription medication, liquids, ointments, inhalers, needles and pet medications. Full needle containers can be exchanged for empty containers while supplies last.