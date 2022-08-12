European firefighters join battle to stop French wildfires Aug. 12, 2022 Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 5:17 a.m.
PARIS (AP) — Firefighters from across Europe started arriving in France on Friday to help battle several wildfires, including a giant blaze ravaging pine forests in the southwest of the country.
The firefighters’ brigade from the Gironde region said the spread of the forest fire was limited overnight due to little wind but conditions for containing the blaze remained “unfavorable” due to hot, dry weather.