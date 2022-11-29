European court rejects far-right teacher's blacklist appeal

BERLIN (AP) — The European Court of Human Rights has rejected a German teacher's appeal against being blacklisted for her far-right activities, because they are considered incompatible with Germany's constitution.

Ingeborg Godenau, who has a long history of involvement with far-right parties and groups, had petitioned the court to order her name removed from a list of teachers "deemed unsuitable for reappointment to a teaching post” that was compiled in 2009 by authorities in the central state of Hesse.