European Parliament President David Sassoli dies at age 65 RAF CASERT , Associated Press Jan. 11, 2022 Updated: Jan. 11, 2022 2:03 a.m.
FILE - European Parliament President David Sassoli speaks prior to a signing ceremony of EU Legislative Priorities for 2022 on the sidelines of an EU Summit in Brussels, on Dec. 16, 2021.
FILE - European Parliament President David Sassoli chairs a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France on Nov. 22, 2021.
FILE - European Parliament President David Sassoli delivers a speech during the Award of the Sakharov Prize ceremony at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France on Dec. 15, 2021.
FILE - European Parliament President David Sassoli, left, smiles to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the Future of Europe conference at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France on May 9, 2021.
FILE - European Parliament President David Sassoli chairs a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France on Nov. 22, 2021.
BRUSSELS (AP) — David Sassoli, the Italian journalist who worked his way up in politics while defending the downtrodden and repressed to become president of the European Union’s parliament, died at a hospital in Italy early Tuesday, his spokesperson said.
No details were provided in a tweet by spokesperson Roberto Cuillo. Sassoli, a 65-year-old socialist, had been hospitalized since Dec. 26 due to abnormal functioning of his immune system, Cuillo said in a statement released the day before Sassoli's death.