Ethiopia: UN truck hit by debris from apparent drone strike

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Flying debris from an apparent drone strike has damaged a World Food Program truck in Ethiopia’s besieged Tigray region, the U.N. agency said Monday, after Ethiopian forces and rival Tigray ones recently chose renewed fighting over peace.
The government accused Tigray forces of transporting fighters in trucks “illegally” painted with U.N. logos, and it warned humanitarian groups to avoid operating in areas where “the government is taking preventative measures to thwart attacks," according to a statement.