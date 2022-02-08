Emhoff whisked out of event following reported bomb threat DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press Feb. 8, 2022 Updated: Feb. 8, 2022 4:05 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was whisked out of an event Tuesday at a Washington high school by Secret Service agents following an apparent bomb threat.
Emhoff was at Dunbar High School for an event in commemoration of Black History Month. He was in the school's museum for about five minutes before a member of his security detail approached him saying, “We have to go.” Emhoff was removed from the building into his waiting motorcade.
