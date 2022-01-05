Election officials rebut Arizona ballot review claims BOB CHRISTIE and JONATHAN J. COOPER, Associated Press Jan. 5, 2022 Updated: Jan. 5, 2022 7:09 p.m.
1 of23 Maricopa County Elections Department Director of In-Person Voting and Tabulation, Scott Jarrett, third from left, responds to claims about the 2020 General Election made by Senate contractors Cyber Ninjas, Cyfir, and EchoMail during a hearing to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in Phoenix, Ariz., on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Election officials in Arizona's most populous county on Wednesday presented a point-by-point rebuttal of claims made in a partisan review of the 2020 election that former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters have used to promote the myth that Trump lost because of fraud. (Michael Chow/The Arizona Republic via AP) Michael Chow/AP Show More Show Less
2 of23 Maricopa County Elections Department Director of In-Person Voting and Tabulation, Scott Jarrett, third from left, responds to claims about the 2020 General Election made by Senate contractors Cyber Ninjas, Cyfir, and EchoMail during a hearing to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in Phoenix, Ariz., on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Election officials in Arizona's most populous county on Wednesday presented a point-by-point rebuttal of claims made in a partisan review of the 2020 election that former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters have used to promote the myth that Trump lost because of fraud. (Michael Chow/The Arizona Republic via AP) Michael Chow/AP Show More Show Less 3 of23
4 of23 Elections officials respond to claims about the 2020 General Election made by Senate contractors Cyber Ninjas, Cyfir, and EchoMail during a hearing to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in Phoenix, Ariz., on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Election officials in Arizona's most populous county on Wednesday presented a point-by-point rebuttal of claims made in a partisan review of the 2020 election that former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters have used to promote the myth that Trump lost because of fraud. (Michael Chow/The Arizona Republic via AP) Michael Chow/AP Show More Show Less
5 of23 Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Jack Sellers, left, and Thomas Galvin, right, listen to Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, middle, during a hearing at the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. Elections Department officials were responding to claims about the 2020 General Election made by Senate contractors Cyber Ninjas, Cyfir, and EchoMail in Phoenix, Ariz., on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Election officials in Arizona's most populous county on Wednesday presented a point-by-point rebuttal of claims made in a partisan review of the 2020 election that former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters have used to promote the myth that Trump lost because of fraud. (Michael Chow/The Arizona Republic via AP) Michael Chow/AP Show More Show Less 6 of23
7 of23 Maricopa County Elections Department Director of In-Person Voting and Tabulation, Scott Jarrett responds to claims about the 2020 General Election made by Senate contractors Cyber Ninjas, Cyfir, and EchoMail during a hearing to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in Phoenix, Ariz., on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Election officials in Arizona's most populous county on Wednesday presented a point-by-point rebuttal of claims made in a partisan review of the 2020 election that former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters have used to promote the myth that Trump lost because of fraud. (Michael Chow/The Arizona Republic via AP) Michael Chow/AP Show More Show Less
8 of23 Maricopa County Elections Department Director of In-Person Voting and Tabulation, Scott Jarrett responds to claims about the 2020 General Election made by Senate contractors Cyber Ninjas, Cyfir, and EchoMail during a hearing to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in Phoenix, Ariz., on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Election officials in Arizona's most populous county on Wednesday presented a point-by-point rebuttal of claims made in a partisan review of the 2020 election that former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters have used to promote the myth that Trump lost because of fraud. (Michael Chow/The Arizona Republic via AP) Michael Chow/AP Show More Show Less 9 of23
10 of23 Maricopa County Elections Department Director of In-Person Voting and Tabulation, Scott Jarrett responds to claims about the 2020 General Election made by Senate contractors Cyber Ninjas, Cyfir, and EchoMail during a hearing to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in Phoenix, Ariz., on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Election officials in Arizona's most populous county on Wednesday presented a point-by-point rebuttal of claims made in a partisan review of the 2020 election that former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters have used to promote the myth that Trump lost because of fraud. (Michael Chow/The Arizona Republic via AP) Michael Chow/AP Show More Show Less
11 of23 Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Thomas Galvin, left, chairman Bill Gates, center, and vice-chairman Clint Hickman listen to the response by election officials to claims about the 2020 General Election made by Senate contractors Cyber Ninjas, Cyfir, and EchoMail during a hearing to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in Phoenix, Ariz., on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Election officials in Arizona's most populous county on Wednesday presented a point-by-point rebuttal of claims made in a partisan review of the 2020 election that former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters have used to promote the myth that Trump lost because of fraud. (Michael Chow/The Arizona Republic via AP) Michael Chow/AP Show More Show Less 12 of23
13 of23 Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer questions election officials during a hearing at the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors during a hearing to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in Phoenix, Ariz., on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Election officials in Arizona's most populous county on Wednesday presented a point-by-point rebuttal of claims made in a partisan review of the 2020 election that former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters have used to promote the myth that Trump lost because of fraud. (Michael Chow/The Arizona Republic via AP) Michael Chow/AP Show More Show Less
14 of23 Janine Petty, Maricopa County Recorder's Office Senior Director of Voter Registration, listens to a presentation during a hearing to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in Phoenix, Ariz., on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Election officials in Arizona's most populous county on Wednesday presented a point-by-point rebuttal of claims made in a partisan review of the 2020 election that former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters have used to promote the myth that Trump lost because of fraud. (Michael Chow/The Arizona Republic via AP) Michael Chow/AP Show More Show Less 15 of23
16 of23 Celia Nabor, Maricopa County Elections Department Assistant Director of Early Voting, listens to a presentation during a hearing to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in Phoenix, Ariz., on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Election officials in Arizona's most populous county on Wednesday presented a point-by-point rebuttal of claims made in a partisan review of the 2020 election that former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters have used to promote the myth that Trump lost because of fraud. (Michael Chow/The Arizona Republic via AP) Michael Chow/AP Show More Show Less
17 of23 Nate Young, Maricopa County Recorder's Office Information Technology Director, listens to a presentation at the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors during a hearing to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in Phoenix, Ariz., on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Election officials in Arizona's most populous county on Wednesday presented a point-by-point rebuttal of claims made in a partisan review of the 2020 election that former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters have used to promote the myth that Trump lost because of fraud. (Michael Chow/The Arizona Republic via AP) Michael Chow/AP Show More Show Less 18 of23
19 of23 Maricopa County Board of Supervisor chairman Bill Gates, left, listens to vice-chairman Clint Hickman question election officials during a hearingduring a hearing to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in Phoenix, Ariz., on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Election officials in Arizona's most populous county on Wednesday presented a point-by-point rebuttal of claims made in a partisan review of the 2020 election that former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters have used to promote the myth that Trump lost because of fraud. (Michael Chow/The Arizona Republic via AP) Michael Chow/AP Show More Show Less
20 of23 Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Thomas Galvin, left, listens to chairman Bill Gates, center, and vice-chairman Clint Hickman, right, during a hearing to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in Phoenix, Ariz., on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Election officials in Arizona's most populous county on Wednesday presented a point-by-point rebuttal of claims made in a partisan review of the 2020 election that former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters have used to promote the myth that Trump lost because of fraud. (Michael Chow/The Arizona Republic via AP) Michael Chow/AP Show More Show Less 21 of23
22 of23 Maricopa County Board of Supervisor vice-chairman Clint Hickman holds a claim about the 2020 General Election made by Senate contractors Cyber Ninjas during a hearing to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. during a hearing to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in Phoenix, Ariz., on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Election officials in Arizona's most populous county on Wednesday presented a point-by-point rebuttal of claims made in a partisan review of the 2020 election that former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters have used to promote the myth that Trump lost because of fraud. (Michael Chow/The Arizona Republic via AP) Michael Chow/AP Show More Show Less
23 of23
PHOENIX (AP) — Election officials in Arizona's most populous county on Wednesday presented a point-by-point rebuttal of claims made in a partisan review of the 2020 election that former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters have used to promote the myth that Trump lost because of fraud.
Election administrators and the mostly Republican leaders of Maricopa County have always maintained that the review, conducted by Trump supporters on behalf of state Senate Republicans, was deeply flawed.
Written By
BOB CHRISTIE and JONATHAN J. COOPER